wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 8.27.24: World Title Match, More

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour 8-27-24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful):

* Ráfaga, Mortis & Ponzoña Jr. def. Logan, Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy.
* Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Makara def. Prince Drago & Los Calavera Junior
* Los Doctores Karonte def. Príncipe Daniel & Demonio Maya
* Brillante Jr., Neón & Xelhua def. Barboza, Coyote & Arlequín
* Tessa Blanchard, Kira, Sanely & Adira def. Dark Silueta, Persephone, Olympia & Hera
* CMLL World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gran Guerrero def. Yota Tsuji
* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Templario def. Furia Roja & Los Guerreros Laguneros

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading