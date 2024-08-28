CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 8.27.24: World Title Match, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful):

* Ráfaga, Mortis & Ponzoña Jr. def. Logan, Yaky Boy & Thunder Boy.

* Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr. & Makara def. Prince Drago & Los Calavera Junior

* Los Doctores Karonte def. Príncipe Daniel & Demonio Maya

* Brillante Jr., Neón & Xelhua def. Barboza, Coyote & Arlequín

* Tessa Blanchard, Kira, Sanely & Adira def. Dark Silueta, Persephone, Olympia & Hera

* CMLL World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gran Guerrero def. Yota Tsuji

* Místico, Máscara Dorada & Templario def. Furia Roja & Los Guerreros Laguneros