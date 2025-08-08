CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 8.5.25: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Omega, Avispón Negro Jr. & Último Ángel def. Ponzoña Jr., Xavier Cruz Jr. & Mortis.

* Príncipe Daniel, Cris Skin & Makará def. Black Boy, Shezmu & Temerario via DQ

* Fuerza Poblana def. Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Ráfaga

* Torneo Cibernetico: La Catalina def. Persephone, Valkyria, Hera, Nexi, Olimpia, Reyna Isis, Sanely, Kira & Jarochita

* Arlequín & Hermanos Calavera def. Herederos

* Templario, Star Black & Dulce Gardenia def. Averno & Villanos