CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 9.12.23: Mistico Teams With Volador Jr., More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Guadalajara show below, per Fightful:

* Lady Shadow, Alondra & Adira def. Pantera, Sexy Sol & Hatanna

* Valkyria, Nexy & Centinela def. Nautuica, Katara & Magia Azul

* Fashion, Draego, Persa & Barboza def. Bestia Negra, Leo, Vaquero Jr & Omar Brunetti

* Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis fought Lluvia & Jarochita to a draw

* Dragon Rojo Jr & Averno def. Ultimo Guerrero & Templario

* Mistico & Volador Jr def. Niebla Roja & Angel de Oro