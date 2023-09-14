wrestling / News

CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 9.12.23: Mistico Teams With Volador Jr., More

September 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Guadalajara show below, per Fightful:

* Lady Shadow, Alondra & Adira def. Pantera, Sexy Sol & Hatanna
* Valkyria, Nexy & Centinela def. Nautuica, Katara & Magia Azul
* Fashion, Draego, Persa & Barboza def. Bestia Negra, Leo, Vaquero Jr & Omar Brunetti
* Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis fought Lluvia & Jarochita to a draw
* Dragon Rojo Jr & Averno def. Ultimo Guerrero & Templario
* Mistico & Volador Jr def. Niebla Roja & Angel de Oro

