CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 9.19.23: Team CMLL vs. Team NJPW, More

CMLL held its Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday night in Guadalajara, with a Team CMLL vs. Team NJPW main event and more. You can see the full results from the show below (per Fightful), as well as the full video:

* Obek, Temerario & Rav def. Infierno, Mortis & Fúnebre.

* Two of Three Falls Match: Satánico, Ráfaga Jr, Furia Roja & Guerrero de la Muerte def. Virus, Apocalipsis, Disturbio & Cholo (2-0).

* Two of Three Falls Match: Sanely & Reyna Isis def. La Catalina & La Maligna (2-1).

* Two of Three Falls Match: Dulce Gardenia & La Fashion def. La Mafia (El Vaquero Jr & Bestia Negra) (2-1).

* Two of Three Falls Match: Samuray del Sol, Lince Dorado & Dark Magic def. Los Magnificos (Explosivo, Fantástico & Adrenalina) (2-1).

* Two of Three Falls Match: Team CMLL (Mistico, Averno & Arquelin) def. Team NJPW (Rocky Romero, TJP & Kevin Knight) (2-1).