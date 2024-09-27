CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 9.24.24: National Heavyweight Title Match, More

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful), along with the full video:

* Persa, Draego & Los Calavera Junior def. Gallo Jr., Ráfaga Jr., Makará & Shezmu

* La Magníficos def. Felino Jr., Hombre Bala Jr. & Robin

* CMLL Women’s Occidental Championship Match: Lluvia def. Valkyria

* Atlantis, Panterita del Ring & Pantera def. Satánico, Felino & Rey Bucanero

* CMLL National Heavyweight Championship Match: Star Black def. Gallero

* Místico, Atlantis Jr. & Máscara Dorada def. Averno, Soberano Jr. & Furia Roja