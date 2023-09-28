CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 9.26.23: Two Out Of Three Falls Matches, More

CMLL held its latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday in Guadalajara, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show, along with the full video of the event, below (per Fightful:

* Two of Three Falls Match: Maximus, Atilius & Rey Urano def. Black Boy, Yank Boy & Thunder Boy (2-1).

* Andromeda, Adira, Katara & Magia Azul def. Perse, Hatanna, Centinela & Lady Metal.

* Two of Three Falls Match: Fuerza Tapatia (Furia Roja, Guerrero de la Muerte & Arlequín) def. La Ola Negra (Akuma, Espanto Jr & Dark Magic) (2-1).

* Match Relampago: Catalina def. Sanely

* Two of Three Falls Match: Lluvia, La Jarochita & Valkyria def. Zeuxis, Stephanie Vaquer & La Maligna (2-1).

* Two of Three Falls Match: Máscara Dorada 2.0, Panterita del Ring & Atlantis def Soberano Jr & Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero & Gran Guerrero) (2-1).