CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 9.3.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

September 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 9.3.24 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful):

* Último Ángel, Astro Oriental & Obek def. Temerario, Rav & Shezmu
* El Pelón Encapuchado def. Arlequín
* Los Villanos def. Bestia Negra & Vaquero Jr
* Tessa Blanchard, Lluvia & La Catalina def. Dark Silueta, Persephone & Zeuxis
* Máscara Dorada, Titán & Flip Gordon def. Gallero, Halcón Negro Jr. & Furia Roja

