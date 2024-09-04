wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 9.3.24: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
September 4, 2024 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Martes de Glamour show on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful):
* Último Ángel, Astro Oriental & Obek def. Temerario, Rav & Shezmu
* El Pelón Encapuchado def. Arlequín
* Los Villanos def. Bestia Negra & Vaquero Jr
* Tessa Blanchard, Lluvia & La Catalina def. Dark Silueta, Persephone & Zeuxis
* Máscara Dorada, Titán & Flip Gordon def. Gallero, Halcón Negro Jr. & Furia Roja