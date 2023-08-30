wrestling / News
CMLL Martes de Glamour Results 8.29.23: Reyna Isis Defends National Women’s Title, More
August 30, 2023
CMLL’s Martes De Glamour took place from Guadalajara on Tuesday with Reyna Isis in action and more. You can see the full results from the show, which aired live on YouTube, below (per Cagematch.net):
* Gallo Jr. & Rafaga Jr. def. Calavera Jr. I & Calavera Jr. II
* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Fantasy, Shockercito & Ultimo Dragoncito def. Mercurio, Pequeno Violencia & Pierrothito
* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: La Fuerza Tapatia def. La Mafia (Leo, Omar Brunetti & Vaquero Jr.) by DQ
* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Los Malditos def. Los Magnificos
* Mexican National Women’s Championship Match: Reyna Isis def. Valkiria
* Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Arlequin, Atlantis Jr. & Rafaga def. Demonio Maya, El Barbaro Cavernario & Principe Daniel
