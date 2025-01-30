wrestling / News
CMLL Matches To Be Held At 2025 Vive Latino Festival
CMLL will be hosting matches at this year’s Vive Latino festival. CMLL announced on Wednesday that matches will be held at the festival with Mistico, Titan, Mascara Dorada, and more in action. The announcement was made on CMLL Informa.
The festival takes place on March 15th and 16th.
