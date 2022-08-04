wrestling / News

CMLL News: Matches Set For 89th Anniversary Show, CMLL’s Grand Prix Card Update

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL 89th Anniversary Show Image Credit: CMLL

– Three matches have been announced for CMLL’s 89th anniversary show in September. The company announced on its CMLL Informa YouTube show (per Fightful) that the following matches are official for the event, which takes place on September 16th:

* Elimination Tag Team Match: Atlantis & Fuerza Guerrera vs. Averno & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Atlantis Jr. & Stuka Jr. vs. Soberano Jr. & Templario
* Mask vs. Mask Match: La Jarochita vs. Reyna Isis
* Lucha De Apuestas: Winners of Elimination Tag Team Match Face Off

– The company also announced the following updated on the show for CMLL’s Grand Prix on August 16th:

* CMLL World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hechizero vs. Euforia
* Team International (Rocky Romero, Kenny King, Robbie Eagles, Oráculo, Lince Dorado, Matt Taven, El Mesias & Tiger Mask) vs. Team Mexico (Volador Jr, Ultimo Guerrrero, Stuka Jr, Soberano Jr, Atlantis Jr, Titan, Templario & Mistico).
* Lluvia, Dark Silueta & La Jarochita vs. Princesa Sugehit, Reyna Isis & Metalica.
* Star Black, Fugaz & Esfinge vs. Polvora, Okomura & Hijo del Villano III.

