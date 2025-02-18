wrestling / News
CMLL Monday Classic (2.17.2025) Results: Flip Gordon, Star Jr & Esfinge Team Up
February 18, 2025 | Posted by
Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) presented “Lunes Clásico” on February 17, 2025, at Arena Puebla in Puebla, Mexico. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
* The Watchman & Tiger Boy def. The Undyings (Cholo & Apocalypse).
* Shockercito & Galaxy def. Pierrothito & Mercurio.
* Multy & The Devil’s Compadres (Prayer & Perverso) defended by Rayo Metalico & La Fuerza Poblana (Arkalis & Pegasso).
* Persephone, Zeuxis & Queen Isis featuring Tabata & The Untamed Girls (Lluvia & Jarochita).
* Red Dragon Jr. & The Tapatía Force (Star Black & Fugaz) def. Great Warrior, Mayan Warrior Jr. & Son of Villain III
* Flip Gordon, Star Jr., Esfinge def. El Valiente, Difunto & Crixus via Disqualification.