CMLL Monday Classic (2.17.2025) Results: Flip Gordon, Star Jr & Esfinge Team Up

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) presented "Lunes Clásico" on February 17, 2025, at Arena Puebla in Puebla, Mexico.

* The Watchman & Tiger Boy def. The Undyings (Cholo & Apocalypse).

* Shockercito & Galaxy def. Pierrothito & Mercurio.

* Multy & The Devil’s Compadres (Prayer & Perverso) defended by Rayo Metalico & La Fuerza Poblana (Arkalis & Pegasso).

* Persephone, Zeuxis & Queen Isis featuring Tabata & The Untamed Girls (Lluvia & Jarochita).

* Red Dragon Jr. & The Tapatía Force (Star Black & Fugaz) def. Great Warrior, Mayan Warrior Jr. & Son of Villain III

* Flip Gordon, Star Jr., Esfinge def. El Valiente, Difunto & Crixus via Disqualification.