wrestling / News
CMLL Lunes Clásico (6.2.2025) Results: Sky Team vs. Guerreros Laguneros
Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) held its traditional “Lunes Clásico” event on Monday, June 2, 2025. The action emanated from the historic Arena Puebla in Puebla, Puebla, Mexico, featuring a full card of lucha libre. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:
*Blue Shark & Meyer defeated Inquisitor & King Apocalypse.
*El Tapatío, El Vigía & Tiger Boy defeated Multy, Robin & Nitro.
*Lightning Match: Metal Bolt defeated Astral.
*Hijo de Stuka Jr., Felino Jr. & El Cobarde defeated Viajeros Espaciales (Hombre Bala Jr., Max Star & Futuro).
*Averno, Mephisto & Euforia defeated Esfinge & Stigma & Xelhua.
*Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neon defeated Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr. & Gran Guerrero via DQ.
El Tapatío supera a Nitro, y al ser el experimentado gladiador el capitán del bando rudo, la batalla llega a su fin.
Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO9Dr0 pic.twitter.com/HYVryhYWfM
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 3, 2025
Blue Shark y Meyer dominan a Inquisidor y Rey Apocalipsis para imponerse en la primera batalla de la noche.
Sigue los pormenores de la función de #LunesClásicoCMLL en nuestro Twitter Oficial: https://t.co/ppwhKO9Dr0 pic.twitter.com/BTRBmtZctI
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) June 3, 2025