CMLL Lunes Clásico (6.2.2025) Results: Sky Team vs. Guerreros Laguneros

Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) held its traditional “Lunes Clásico” event on Monday, June 2, 2025. The action emanated from the historic Arena Puebla in Puebla, Puebla, Mexico, featuring a full card of lucha libre. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful.com:

*Blue Shark & Meyer defeated Inquisitor & King Apocalypse.

*El Tapatío, El Vigía & Tiger Boy defeated Multy, Robin & Nitro.

*Lightning Match: Metal Bolt defeated Astral.

*Hijo de Stuka Jr., Felino Jr. & El Cobarde defeated Viajeros Espaciales (Hombre Bala Jr., Max Star & Futuro).

*Averno, Mephisto & Euforia defeated Esfinge & Stigma & Xelhua.

*Místico, Máscara Dorada & Neon defeated Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr. & Gran Guerrero via DQ.

