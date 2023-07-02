wrestling / News
CMLL & NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico Full Results 06.30.2023: Volador Jr vs. Rocky Romero Title Match Headliner, More
The FantasticaMania Mexico show was hosted jointly by CMLL & NJPW in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico on June 30. You can see the complete results (per Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Las Infernales (Dark Silueta, Zeuxis & Lluvia) defeated Catalina, La Jarochita & Stephanie Vaquer
* Douki & OKUMURA defeated Capitan Suicida & Audaz
* Satanico’s 50th Anniversary Bout: Satanico vs. Tiger Mask ended in time-limit draw
* Mascara Dorada 2.0 defeated El Desperado
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Titan & BUSHI) defeated Mistico, Soberano Jr & Atlantis Jr.
* NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship Bout: Volador Jr (w/ Mascara Dorada 2.0) defeated Rocky Romero (w/ Tiger Mask)
#FantasticaManiaMéxico | ¡Por primera vez se presentan Las Infernales! 🔥
Así llegan a la Arena México Dark Silueta, Lluvia y Zeuxis en esta función que rinde un homenaje a El Satánico pic.twitter.com/sZ3uIct8Cb
— Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) July 1, 2023
Gracias por hacer de la primera #FantasticaManiaMéxico todo un éxito! Nos vemos la próxima!
#njcmll | #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/6co3R27E7w
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 1, 2023
Los Ingobernables de Japón (Naito, Titán y Bushi) hacen de las suyas en La Catedral de la Lucha Libre! Místico, Soberano Jr. y Atlantis Jr. son derrotados ilegalmente por estos gladiadores.
#FantasticaManiaMéxico | #njcmll | #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/gIPfsQagQP
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 1, 2023
Más y más azúcar! Rocky Romero venció a Volador Jr. en el encuentro estelar de #FantasticaManiaMéxico y retuvo el Campeonato Mundial Histórico de Peso Welter.
#njcmll | #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/gMTJ2FNffr
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 1, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys
- Booker T Sees Nikkita Lyons As a Future NXT Women’s Champion, Why Fans Love the WCW World Title Design
- Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)
- WWE-UFC Merger Reportedly Holding Up ‘Major Changes’ To WWE Programming