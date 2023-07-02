wrestling / News

CMLL & NJPW FantasticaMania Mexico Full Results 06.30.2023: Volador Jr vs. Rocky Romero Title Match Headliner, More

July 2, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: CMLL

The FantasticaMania Mexico show was hosted jointly by CMLL & NJPW in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico on June 30. You can see the complete results (per Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Las Infernales (Dark Silueta, Zeuxis & Lluvia) defeated Catalina, La Jarochita & Stephanie Vaquer

* Douki & OKUMURA defeated Capitan Suicida & Audaz

* Satanico’s 50th Anniversary Bout: Satanico vs. Tiger Mask ended in time-limit draw

* Mascara Dorada 2.0 defeated El Desperado

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Titan & BUSHI) defeated Mistico, Soberano Jr & Atlantis Jr.

* NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship Bout: Volador Jr (w/ Mascara Dorada 2.0) defeated Rocky Romero (w/ Tiger Mask)

