CMLL Noche De Campeones Results 9.30.22: Mistico Faces Rugido in Headliner

– CMLL Noche de Campeones was held yesterday at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The show aired live on Ticketmaster via pay-per-view. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful:

* CMLL World Mini-Estrella Championship: Mercurio (c) beat Pierrothito to retain the title.

* CMLL Trios Championship: Los Infernales (Hechicero, Euforia & Mephisto) picked up the win over El Sagrado & Los Gemelos Diablo (Gemelo Diablo I & Gemelo Diablo II) (c) to win the belts.

* CMLL Women’s Tag Team Championship: Lluvia & La Jarochita (c) beat Silueta & Amapola to retian the title.

* CMLL Tag Team Championship: Los Ingobernables (Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) beat Dulce Gardenia & Espiritu Negro to retain the tag team titles.

* CMLL Welterweight Championship Match: Titan (c) beat El Suicida to retain the title.

* CMLL Middleweight Champion: Mistico (c) beat Rugido to retain the title.