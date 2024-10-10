CMLL Postpones Toni Storm vs. La Catalina Match Due to Hurricane Milton

Toni Storm’s match with La Catalina won’t happen at CMLL Viernes Espectacular as originally planned. The AEW star was set to face Catalina at this Friday’s show, but CMLL announced on social media that the match has been postponed due to travel cancellations caused by Hurricane Milton.

The announcement, which you can see in full below (per Fightful), notes that Catalina will instead compete alongside Samantha Black in a Two of Three Falls match against Persephone and Zeuxis.

The statement reads:

“Dear CMLL fans We would like to inform you that due to the severe damage caused by Hurricane Milton, multiple flights in and out of the United States have been canceled, including the scheduled flight for AEW wrestler Toni Storm, who was scheduled to arrive in Mexico for an exciting head-to-head bout against La Catalina. Despite this situation, we want to assure you that the match between Toni Storm and La Catalina will not be canceled, but will be postponed to a future date to be announced in the coming days. We will be working hard with all parties involved to coordinate a new date that will allow our fans to enjoy this anticipated match, We regret any inconvenience that this rescheduling may cause and thank you for your understanding and continued support. We will keep our beloved fans informed through our official channels of any further developments.”