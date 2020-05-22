wrestling / News

CMLL Reportedly Not Planning To Have Fans At Shows Until September

May 22, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to an internal message in CMLL, the company isn’t expecting to have fans at their shows until September at the earliest. CMLL makes most of its money from live events and so empty arena shows wouldn’t do anything for them. Mexico City has also been hit harder by the pandemic, which complicates things.

