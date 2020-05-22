wrestling / News
CMLL Reportedly Not Planning To Have Fans At Shows Until September
May 22, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that according to an internal message in CMLL, the company isn’t expecting to have fans at their shows until September at the earliest. CMLL makes most of its money from live events and so empty arena shows wouldn’t do anything for them. Mexico City has also been hit harder by the pandemic, which complicates things.
