CMLL Reportedly Pushing Promotions Not to Use Rush or Dragon Lee

– According to the latest news, CMLL is forcing promotions not to use Rush and Dragon Lee if they want to book CMLL talent. The WON reports that the comnpany has been forcing promotions in Mexico over the last week to choose between using either of the two wrestlings or using CMLL wrestlers. CMLL pulled four wrestlers from Crash’s October 5th show after Crash refused to pull Rush and Lee from the card. Other promotions have pulled them off the show.

Rush and Lee were released from CMLL at the end of September because they “did not follow company guidelines.” The two worked the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV, where Rush won the ROH World Title, the night before the releases were announced.

The report also notes that Lee and Titan were scheduled but not announced for NJPW’s Super Junior Tag League, with posters in some cities advertising them. They are not in the final list of announced teams; Titan is a CMLL talent. NJPW has said that they want wanted Lee and CMLL to work out their differences with each other over the situation.

Lee has previously said that he had no interest in going to any promotion that would cause him to not be able to work with New Japan. While there is no direct indication that NJPW will not be working with Lee going forward, if that changes due to NJPW’s relationship with CMLL, it would potentially open Lee up to deals with either AEW or WWE. Triple H is said to be a big fan of Lee’s.