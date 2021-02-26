CMLL Resuming Friday Night iPPVs Next Month

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CMLL will resume its Friday Night shows on March 26, which will stream as iPPVs through Ticketmaster Live. The first show will be the Copa Junior VIP. It’s the card they more or less had planned for December 25 last year.

It will also include NWA middleweight champion Volador Jr. vs. Bandido. This is the fourth time they’ve attempted the match, as it was postponed twice due to COVID, and then the company shut down (also due to COVID). The date is the same as the next ROH PPV, but it’s likely that ROH will tape their next PPV ahead of time, allowing Bandido to work both events, as he’s under contract to ROH.

CMLL is back taping empty arena matches to fill up TV time this past week. It’s believed they are months ahead due to taping so much material, but there aren’t any angles shot.