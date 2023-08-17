CMLL Reveals First Talent For FantasticaMania UK

CMLL has announced its first four stars that will appear at FantasticaMania UK. The company announced that Atlantis Jr., Magia Blanca, Hechicero, and Okumura will be appearing at the show, which takes place on September 23rd at Love Factory in Manchester in conjuction with RevolutionPro.

The show takes place a week after the company’s 90th Anniversary Show. No matches were revealed yet, with more talent (including from RevPro) to be revealed in the coming weeks.