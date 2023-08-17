wrestling / News
CMLL Reveals First Talent For FantasticaMania UK
August 17, 2023
CMLL has announced its first four stars that will appear at FantasticaMania UK. The company announced that Atlantis Jr., Magia Blanca, Hechicero, and Okumura will be appearing at the show, which takes place on September 23rd at Love Factory in Manchester in conjuction with RevolutionPro.
The show takes place a week after the company’s 90th Anniversary Show. No matches were revealed yet, with more talent (including from RevPro) to be revealed in the coming weeks.
🇬🇧 LOS PRIMEROS INVITADOS DE FANTASTICAMANIA U.K.
El próximo 23 de Septiembre, Manchester será el escenario donde Atlantis Jr., Magia Blanca, Hechicero y Okumura se presenten en El Viejo Continente. pic.twitter.com/QmfGxpEQYj
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 16, 2023
