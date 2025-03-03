wrestling / News
CMLL Sábado De Coliseo Results 3.1.25: Two Out of Three Falls Matches, More
CMLL held their latest Sábado De Coliseo show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful):
* Shockercito & Galaxy def. Full Metal & Pequeño Pólvora
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hunter, Enfermero Jr. & Inquisidor def. Oro Jr., Astral & Eléctrico (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Kráneo, Infarto & Alom def. Volcano, Fuego & Dragón de Fuego (2-1
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Viva Van & Johnnie Robbie def. Reyna Isis & La Jarochita (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Difunto & Hijo del Villano III def. Blue Panther Jr. & Volcano (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Blue Panther, Star Jr. & Flip Gordon def. Crixus & Los Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)
Oro Jr. derrota a Hunter en duelo de capitanes y la segunda batalla llega a su fin.
📺 Disfruta el #SábadoDeColiseo en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/e7qk1Lhao4|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/NyDxWAbQoF
— Arena Coliseo (@Arena_Coliseo) March 2, 2025
NJPW Strong se impone ante el CMLL con la victoria de sus representantes Viva Van y Johnnie Robbie ante Reyna Isis y La Jarochita.
📺 Disfruta el #SábadoDeColiseo en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/e7qk1Lhao4|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/hCoscNQUiJ
— Arena Coliseo (@Arena_Coliseo) March 2, 2025
¡Volcano y Blue Panther Jr. son derrotados por la vehemencia del Difunto y el Hijo del Villano III!
📺 Disfruta el #SábadoDeColiseo en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros nivel “Leyenda” ⇒ https://t.co/e7qk1Lhao4 pic.twitter.com/CDj86OwMOP
— Arena Coliseo (@Arena_Coliseo) March 2, 2025
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber
- Triple H Says He Doesn’t Know What John Cena Will Do As Heel, Explains Creative Process Behind His Heel Turn
- Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Others React to John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Kevin Nash On Giving Virgil A Receipt In 1994 Royal Rumble, His Issue With Canadian Destroyers