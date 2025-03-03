CMLL Sábado De Coliseo Results 3.1.25: Two Out of Three Falls Matches, More

CMLL held their latest Sábado De Coliseo show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful):

* Shockercito & Galaxy def. Full Metal & Pequeño Pólvora

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hunter, Enfermero Jr. & Inquisidor def. Oro Jr., Astral & Eléctrico (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Kráneo, Infarto & Alom def. Volcano, Fuego & Dragón de Fuego (2-1

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Viva Van & Johnnie Robbie def. Reyna Isis & La Jarochita (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Difunto & Hijo del Villano III def. Blue Panther Jr. & Volcano (2-1)

* Two Of Three Falls Match: Blue Panther, Star Jr. & Flip Gordon def. Crixus & Los Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)

Oro Jr. derrota a Hunter en duelo de capitanes y la segunda batalla llega a su fin.

NJPW Strong se impone ante el CMLL con la victoria de sus representantes Viva Van y Johnnie Robbie ante Reyna Isis y La Jarochita.