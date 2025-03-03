wrestling / News

CMLL Sábado De Coliseo Results 3.1.25: Two Out of Three Falls Matches, More

March 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Sábado De Coliseo Results 3.1.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their latest Sábado De Coliseo show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results of from the Guadalajara show below (per Fightful):

* Shockercito & Galaxy def. Full Metal & Pequeño Pólvora
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Hunter, Enfermero Jr. & Inquisidor def. Oro Jr., Astral & Eléctrico (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Kráneo, Infarto & Alom def. Volcano, Fuego & Dragón de Fuego (2-1
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Viva Van & Johnnie Robbie def. Reyna Isis & La Jarochita (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Difunto & Hijo del Villano III def. Blue Panther Jr. & Volcano (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Blue Panther, Star Jr. & Flip Gordon def. Crixus & Los Guerreros Laguneros (2-1)

