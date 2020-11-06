CMLL Shutting Down Friday Live PPVs For Next Few Weeks

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CMLL has shut down their Friday night live PPVs for at least three weeks. There had been plans for November, but the general belief is that they shouldn’t spend money to put on events that they’re not making any money on. This came after previously announcing the annual Leyenda de Azul tournament for this month.

CMLL said that they will not hold Friday events until November 27, as the deal with Ticketmaster for iPPV was for September and October. They said something different last week, however.

The company will tape matches at Arena Mexico in secret and even taped a show yesterday to fulfill TV commitments.

When CMLL returns to PPV, it will be with an iPPV that will feature Ultimo Guerrero defending against Eufpria.