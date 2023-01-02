wrestling / News

CMLL Sin Salida Full Results 01.01.2023: Sin Salida Cage Match & More

January 2, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: CMLL

The Sin Salida event was hosted by CMLL on January 1 in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and find a few highlights below.

*Los Dulces Atrapasueños (Espíritu Negro, Dulce Gardenia & Rey Cometa) defeated Cancerbero, Okumura & Virus.

*Faby Apache vs. Marcela finished with a countout draw

*Mistico, Templario & Cavernario defeated Averno, Gran Guerrero & Titán.

*Sin Salida Cage Match: Valiente Jr defeated Apocalipsis while Difunto, Nitro, Neón, Retro, Bengala, Oro Jr, Príncipe Odín Jr, Millenium, Inquisidor & Zandokan Jr escaped.

