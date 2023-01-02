wrestling / News
CMLL Sin Salida Full Results 01.01.2023: Sin Salida Cage Match & More
The Sin Salida event was hosted by CMLL on January 1 in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and find a few highlights below.
*Los Dulces Atrapasueños (Espíritu Negro, Dulce Gardenia & Rey Cometa) defeated Cancerbero, Okumura & Virus.
*Faby Apache vs. Marcela finished with a countout draw
*Mistico, Templario & Cavernario defeated Averno, Gran Guerrero & Titán.
*Sin Salida Cage Match: Valiente Jr defeated Apocalipsis while Difunto, Nitro, Neón, Retro, Bengala, Oro Jr, Príncipe Odín Jr, Millenium, Inquisidor & Zandokan Jr escaped.
#SinSalidaCMLL || El impresionante choque en mano a mano femenil que vivimos ha terminado en empate cuando Faby y Marcela son sorprendidas por la cuenta de 20 segundos fuera del encordado. El público y ambas exigen una revancha. #3aCaída #DomingoFamiliarCMLL pic.twitter.com/0INWRAteeJ
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 2, 2023
#SinSalidaCMLL || ¡La Mística! Gran Guerrero es derrotado por El Rey de Plata y Oro y la batalla llega a su fin. #DomingoFamiliarCMLL #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/XrYrTLuS7q
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 2, 2023
¡Sin Salida! Impresionante y espectacular fue la primera batalla de apuestas del 2023 en una lucha en jaula donde Valiente Jr. dejo sin su incógnita a Apocalipsis.
📸 https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #SinSalidaCMLL pic.twitter.com/bsrjH8J56a
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 2, 2023
