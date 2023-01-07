wrestling / News

CMLL Spectacular Friday Results 1.06.23: Infernals Beat Cursed

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL 1-6-23 Image Credit: CMLL

– CMLL held a new edition of Viernes Espectaculares last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Below are some results, via Fightful:

* Mercury beat Little Angel.
* Dark Panther, Panterita Del Ring & Panterita del Ring Jr beat Luciferno, Cancerbero & Virus.
* The Chavez Brothers (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) beat Titan & Guerrero Maya Jr.
* Infernals (Sorcerer, Euphoria & Mephisto) beat Cursed (Sacred & The Devil Twins [Devil Twin 1 & Devil Twin 2]).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading