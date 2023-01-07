wrestling / News
CMLL Spectacular Friday Results 1.06.23: Infernals Beat Cursed
January 7, 2023 | Posted by
– CMLL held a new edition of Viernes Espectaculares last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Below are some results, via Fightful:
* Mercury beat Little Angel.
* Dark Panther, Panterita Del Ring & Panterita del Ring Jr beat Luciferno, Cancerbero & Virus.
* The Chavez Brothers (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) beat Titan & Guerrero Maya Jr.
* Infernals (Sorcerer, Euphoria & Mephisto) beat Cursed (Sacred & The Devil Twins [Devil Twin 1 & Devil Twin 2]).
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL VIP | Angel de Oro pone punto final a la contienda de forma espectacular con una transición de La Mecedora a La Campana… ¡impresionante!#3aCaída pic.twitter.com/NjsQ6S3InA
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 7, 2023
