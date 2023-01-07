CMLL Spectacular Friday Results 1.06.23: Infernals Beat Cursed

– CMLL held a new edition of Viernes Espectaculares last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. Below are some results, via Fightful:

* Mercury beat Little Angel.

* Dark Panther, Panterita Del Ring & Panterita del Ring Jr beat Luciferno, Cancerbero & Virus.

* The Chavez Brothers (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) beat Titan & Guerrero Maya Jr.

* Infernals (Sorcerer, Euphoria & Mephisto) beat Cursed (Sacred & The Devil Twins [Devil Twin 1 & Devil Twin 2]).