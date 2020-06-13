CMLL Star Ares El Guerrero Passes Away

Ares El Guerrero, who was a regular part of CMLL for years, has passed away. The Municipal Commission of Boxing and Lucha Libre of Puebla announced on Friday (per Lucha Blog) that Ares, born José Francisco González López, passed away at the age of 50 today.

Ares began his wrestling career in 1988 at the age of 18 and worked with various smaller promotions in Mexico before he joined CMLL in 1998. Ares worked with the company from that point forward until his final match on February 17th in Puebla, Mexico. Ares had begun to slow down his in-ring career, working just nine matches in 2019 and two this year. He changed his ring name in September of last year to Ares El Poblano.

You can see the official announcements (translated from Spanish) by both the Municipal Commission and CMLL below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. López.

The Puebla lucha libre commission and the Arena Puebla facebook page have announced Ares el Guerrero (José Francisco González López) has passed away at the age of 50. Ares was one of the local Puebla luchadors who'd wrestle on the CMLL Monday streams.https://t.co/T2CJcw6HLl pic.twitter.com/mdEHriLq3i — luchablog (@luchablog) June 12, 2020