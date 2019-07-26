CMLL Star Felino Making ROH Debut Next Month

– CMLL Star Felino will be making his debut for Ring of Honor next month in Atlanta. ROH announced on Friday that Felino, as wekk as Okumura, will appear at ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage on August 24th. This is Felino’s first run with the company, while Okumura was part of the 2016 tournament for the inaugural ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship.

The two will also appear at ROH Honor for All in Nashville, Tennessee on August 25th.