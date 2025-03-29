CMLL’s Star Jr. Announced for MLW Battle Riot VII

– Major League Wrestling announced that CMLL wrestler Star Jr. will be entering the Battle Riot at Thunder Studios Arena. MLW Battle Riot VII is scheduled for Saturday, April 5 in Los Angeles, California. Here’s the full announcement:

Star Jr. Enters Battle RIOT at Thunder Studios Arena

Lucha Libre’s Rising Star Aims for MLW Glory.

Tickets Available at MLWLA.com

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced CMLL’s Star Jr. will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Thunder Studios Arena in greater Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10. REMINDER: MLW has upgraded to a larger venue to host its LA debut: the Thunder Studios Arena in nearby Long Beach, CA.

MLW is proud to announce that Star Jr., one of the brightest young stars in lucha libre, is officially entering the Battle RIOT. With his jaw-dropping aerial style and fearless in-ring presence, Star Jr. is ready to bring the heat to MLW’s most unpredictable match.

Hailing from Mexico City, Star Jr. represents the next generation of lucha excellence. After dazzling audiences across Mexico, his talents caught the attention of Salina de la Renta, who brought him into the fold of Promociones Dorado as one of her top international acquisitions.

In 2019, Star Jr. teamed with El Valiente to win CMLL’s prestigious La Gran Alternativa Tournament, proving that he could thrive on the big stage. That momentum continued when he captured the CMLL World Trios Championship alongside legends Volador Jr. and Atlantis Jr., further cementing his rise as a top-tier luchador.

Star Jr. made his MLW debut in February 2024 under the bright lights of New York City, instantly winning over fans with his explosive energy and smooth, high-risk offense. Now, as he enters the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT, the stakes couldn’t be higher. With the MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the line, Star Jr. is poised to flip the script and shock the world.

Can this lucha phenom fly above the chaos and claim the biggest win of his career? Find out live on April 5 in Los Angeles at Battle RIOT!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!