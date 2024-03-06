CMLL’s Star Jr. Announced for MLW War Chamber

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that CMLL wrestler Star Jr. will be in action at the upcoming War Chamber event. The show is slated for Friday, March 29 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on TrillerTV+.

CMLL’s Star Jr. is coming to War Chamber in Tampa

Experience the best lucha in the sport live March 29.

Tickets Now Available at MLWGo.com

As the conflict between AZTECA Lucha and Promociones Dorado intensifies, Salina de la Renta has summoned Star Jr. to journey to Tampa/St. Petersburg as she readies for the next stage in the promotional war between her Promociones Dorado and Cesar Duran’s AZTECA Lucha.

Amidst the chaos, one luchador shines brighter than the rest – Star Jr.

Known for his breathtaking aerial maneuvers and fearless spirit, Star Jr. made his MLW debut in New York City and impressed with his world class lucha. Now he looks to be one of Salina’s primary weapons against Cesar Duran.

Who will Cesar Duran select to fight Star Jr? El Jefe isn’t saying… yet.

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWgo.com and see it go down Friday, March 29 in St. Petersburg, FL.