CMLL Stars Announced For Fantastica Mania

CMLL and NJPW have announced the CMLL wrestlers that will appear at their joint Fantastica Mania tour from January 10-20, 2020. The names include Caristico, Negro Casas, Angel De Oro, Niebla Roja, Flyer, Titan, Soberano Junior, Audaz, Stuka Junior, Guerrero Maya Junior, Fuego, Ultimo Guerrero, Euforia, Sanson, El Cuatrero, Forestero, Barbaro Cavernario, OKUMURA, Luciferno, Tiger and Dulce Gardenia. The tour begins days after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 and New Year’s Dash. Here are the dates and venues:

January 10, 2020: Osaka Prefectural Gym, Osaka

January 11, 2020: Item Ehime, Ehime

January 12, 2020: Kyoto KBS Hall, Kyoto

January 13, 2020: Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall, Nagoya

January 16, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

January 17, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

January 19, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

January 20, 2020: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo