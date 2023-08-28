wrestling / News
CMLL Stars Set To Compete In Match At NFL Game In October
August 28, 2023 | Posted by
Several CMLL stars are set to compete in an exhibition match at an NFL game in October. Reforma reports that Místico, Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., and Templario will compete at the Denver Broncos’ October 22nd home game.
The match, the first time that the NFL is teaming up with CMLL, comes with the announcement that the Broncos will release a limited edition jersey that will be available in October.
when I considered which companies might bring in CMLL wrestlers to the US I failed to consider the National Football League, lo siento pic.twitter.com/YhhnrOXsYW
— luchablog (@luchablog) August 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Honky Tonk Man On GUNTHER Possibly Breaking His Record, Says WWE Shorted Him A Day
- More On Conflicting Stories on CM Punk & Jack Perry’s AEW All In Altercation
- Miro Denies Account of CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation at AEW All In London
- Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation at AEW All In London Scrum