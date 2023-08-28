wrestling / News

CMLL Stars Set To Compete In Match At NFL Game In October

August 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

Several CMLL stars are set to compete in an exhibition match at an NFL game in October. Reforma reports that Místico, Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr., and Templario will compete at the Denver Broncos’ October 22nd home game.

The match, the first time that the NFL is teaming up with CMLL, comes with the announcement that the Broncos will release a limited edition jersey that will be available in October.

