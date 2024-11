During tonight’s AEW Collision, it was announced that the stars of CMLL will return to AEW for appearances on upcoming Dynamites. Mistico, Hechicero, Atlantis Jr. and Mascara Dorada are advertised. Mistico will appear on the November 27 episode in Chicago, while the remaining three are on the show in Reading, PA this Wednesday. All four have appeared on AEW TV in the past.