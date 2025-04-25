CMLL Had A Very Succcessful Week This Week, Sold Out Multiple Shows

CMLL is currently on a hot streak and had a very successful week this week, with multiple shows sold out. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on ticket sales this past week for the Mexican-based promotion. The sold out events include:

* Arena Puebla on April 14 (3,500).

* Arena Coliseo in Guadalajara on April 15 (5,000)

* Arena Mexico on April 15 (16,000).

* Arena Mexico on April 18.

* Arena Coliseo in Mexico City on April 19 (5,100).

* Arena Puebla on April 21.

There was no outside attractions as there’s been in the past. At least for some shows, part of the reason is likely that this is a holiday week, with school out and people on vacation. However, this would only account for the Arena Mexico events.