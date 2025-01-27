CMLL Tag Team Match Added to MLW Superfight 6

A tag team match featuring CMLL stars has been added to MLW Superfight 6 on February 8 in Atlanta. Mistico and Mascara Dorada will team up against Templario & Esfinge.

Templario debuts at MLW SuperFight 6 in Atlanta Feb 8

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Místico & Máscara Dorada vs. Templario & Esfinge at MLW SuperFight 6 on Saturday, February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

Fans are set to witness the very best in lucha libre as two of CMLL’s most electrifying tecnicos, MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico and the returning Máscara Dorada, join forces to take on the fearsome duo of Templario, making his highly anticipated MLW debut, and Esfinge.

This lucha spectacular is a must-see match for fans of high-flying, gravity-defying CMLL action.

Místico and Máscara Dorada are poised to set the tag team division on fire, uniting as a new team in MLW. Known for their unmatched skill, the duo represents the epitome of lucha libre excellence. As two of CMLL’s most beloved stars, their alliance is a dream pairing, bringing together two eras of excellence and innovation to deliver a dynamic duo.

Opposing them is the formidable combination of Templario and Esfinge, two of the most exciting names in Mexico today.

On the opposing side, Templario enters MLW with tremendous hype as one of the most formidable rudos in lucha libre. Harkening back to the medieval times when the knights of Templar ruled the lands, Templario is on a crusade of his own. A powerhouse known as “El Guerrero León” (The Warrior Lion), Templario combines brute strength with jaw-dropping athleticism, seamlessly transitioning between dazzling aerial maneuvers and devastating power moves. With a reputation for excellence in CMLL, Templario’s arrival in MLW marks the beginning of a new chapter in his storied career, and he’s poised to make an unforgettable first impression.

Joining him is the dynamic Esfinge, who recently competed in MLW and left fans buzzing with his exciting in-ring style. With his iconic sphinx look, Esfinge is known to give a many luchadores an Egyptian conniption when fighting. Together with Templario, he brings a unique balance of finesse and power that makes this duo a dangerous threat.

Don't miss MLW SuperFight 6, where the biggest stars of lucha libre will collide in a nonstop, high-flying spectacle.

SuperFight 6 live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Kane

Grudge Match!

Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

First. Time. EVER.

KENTA vs. Kevin Knight

CMLL Lucha Spectacular

Místico & Máscara Dorada vs. Templario & Esfinge

Honey Trap Match

Paul London vs. BRG