CMLL To Resume Live Shows Next Month

Lucha Blog reports that CMLL will resume running live events with a series of iPPVs that begin on September 4. The plan is to do them every Friday night with the events streaming on Ticketmaster Live. This is a new business Ticketmaster has started since it can’t run events right now. A price hasn’t been announced yet, but other iPPVs on the site run from 150 pesos ($6.75) to 400 pesos ($18.05).

Fans will not be allowed at the events but CMLL hopes to eventually run at 30% capacity (around 5,300 seats). Mexico City recently opened movie theaters at 30%.

The fourth show on September 25 will be their anniversary event. There won’t be any hair or mask matches since the income from the live gate will either be small or there will be no live gate at all. So it makes no sense to have that kind of a payoff without a crowd. The anniversary show will be built by title matches, with champions announced ahead of time as defending and the fans voting on who they want as challengers.

There are also plans to run more one fall singles matches, along with tag team and trios matches.