wrestling / News
CMLL Announces Tournament To Crown New Women’s World Tag Team Champions
July 25, 2024 | Posted by
In the latest CMLL Informa (via Fightful), it was announced that CMLL will hold a tournament to crown new Women’s World Tag Team Champions. The belts were previously held by Stephanie Vaquer and Zeuxis, but were vacated when Vaquer left to go to WWE. The teams include:
* Zeuxis and Persephone
* La Catalina & Princesa Sugehit
* Lluvia & Tessa Blanchard
* Andromeda & Skadi
* Dark Silueta & Valkiria
* Hera & Olimpica
* Saney & Nautica
* Reina Isis & Metalica
#CMLLInforma || ¡Se buscan Campeonas Mundiales de Parejas del CMLL! Kira y Skadi formarán parte de una eliminatoria para encontrar monarcas… hoy revelaremos a las parejas participantes.
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/dOSBp0v4qr
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Ilja Dragunov Reportedly Fine After Scary Bump
- Mark Henry Recalls What He Told Vince McMahon About Joining AEW
- Darby Allin Reveals Backup Plan If Martha Hart Didn’t Approve Rafter Entrance at AEW Dynamite
- Backstage Update on Rumored New Broadcast Deal for AEW With Warner Bros. Discovery