CMLL Announces Tournament To Crown New Women’s World Tag Team Champions

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

In the latest CMLL Informa (via Fightful), it was announced that CMLL will hold a tournament to crown new Women’s World Tag Team Champions. The belts were previously held by Stephanie Vaquer and Zeuxis, but were vacated when Vaquer left to go to WWE. The teams include:

* Zeuxis and Persephone
* La Catalina & Princesa Sugehit
* Lluvia & Tessa Blanchard
* Andromeda & Skadi
* Dark Silueta & Valkiria
* Hera & Olimpica
* Saney & Nautica
* Reina Isis & Metalica

