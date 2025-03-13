CMLL Trios Bout Set for MLW Battle Riot VII

– Major League Wrestling announced a big trios match for MLW Battle Riot VII featuring the stars of CMLL. The matchup will feature Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. facing Ultimo Guerrero, Barbaro Cavernario, and Magnus at the upcoming event. MLW Battle Riot VII is slated for April 5 at the Commerce Casino and Hotel in Los Angeles. Here’s the full announcement:

LOS ANGELES – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., and Star Jr. vs. Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) presents an explosive encounter featuring some of the best luchadores of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) live from Commerce Casino in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 5, as part of the highly anticipated Battle RIOT VII super card.

In a spectacular trios encounter that would headline any arena across Mexico, lucha libre icon Atlantis joins forces with rising sensations Atlantis Jr. and Star Jr. to clash against the dangerous trio of Último Guerrero, Bárbaro Cavernario, and Magnus.

Atlantis, a true legend revered throughout Mexico and beyond, brings his decades of experience and countless championships into the MLW ring, ready to show Los Angeles why he’s one of the most respected names in lucha libre history.

Accompanying Atlantis are two explosive representatives of lucha libre’s future: Atlantis Jr. and Star Jr. Both have captivated audiences worldwide with their dynamic, high-flying style, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation as they continue to carve out their own impressive legacies.

Their opponents represent a potent combination of power, savagery, and sheer talent. Último Guerrero, one of lucha libre’s most notorious rudos, stands as a decorated multi-time champion whose intensity and ruthless cunning have solidified his fearsome reputation across Mexico.

Joining Guerrero is Bárbaro Cavernario, whose savage, unrestrained fighting style has earned him acclaim as one of lucha’s most feared competitors. His primal aggression and relentless offense guarantee an unforgettable spectacle.

Rounding out the trio is Magnus, a dynamic athlete who has rapidly ascended through CMLL’s ranks and recently made waves in MLW, proving himself a formidable competitor on the global stage.

Witness the incredible collision of lucha libre legends and future icons at MLW’s Battle RIOT VII.

Tickets are available now at MLW.com and the Commerce Casino box office.

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!