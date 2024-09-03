wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular 8.30.24 Results: Copa Independencia First Round Match
CMLL held the Viernes Espectacular event on August 30, 2024 from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Fantasy, Shockercito & Ultimo Dragoncito def. Mercurio, Pequeno Olimpico & Pierrothito.
* Xelhua & La Fuerza Poblana (Guerrero Maya Jr. & Stigma) def. El Coyote & Los Felinos (Felino & Felino Jr.) (2-1).
* Match Relampago: Lluvia vs. Persephone – Time Limit Draw.
* Esfinge, Mistico & Volador Jr. def. Yota Tsuji & Los Infernales (Averno & Euforia) (2-1).
* 2024 Copa Independencia – First Round: Máscara Dorada def. Templario, Star Black, Neon, Stuka Jr., Akuma, Villano III Jr. & Difunto.
