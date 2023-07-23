CMLL Viernes Espectacular Full Results 07.21.2023: Rocky Romero & Mascara Dorado 2.0 Progress To Finals Match, More

The CMLL Viernes Espectacular show was hosted by CMLL on July 21 in Distrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) as well as some highlights below.

* Angelito & Pequeño Magia defeated Minos & Full Metal

* Capitan Suicida, Valiente & Halcon Suriano Jr defeated Chacales (Okumura, Polvora & Coyote)

* Lluvia, Sanely & Jarochita defeated Catalina, Stephanie Vaquer & Reyna Isis

* Averno & Los Infernales (Euforia & Mephisto) defeated Guerreros Laguneros (Gran Guerrero, Ultimo Guerrero & Stuka Jr)

* Leyenda de Plata Eliminator Fight: Rocky Romero & Mascara Dorada 2.0 defeated Mistico, Metalik, Titan, Dragon Rojo Jr, Volador Jr & Templario

Hay reacción de las técnicas! Las Chicas Indomables y Sanely logran apuntarse la #2aCaída superando a sus rivales. No pierdas ni un solo detalle de la función de #ViernesEspectacularCMLL con nuestro Pago Por evento. 📺 https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U l pic.twitter.com/AIHRQi7yc8 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 22, 2023

No pierdas ni un solo detalle de la función de #ViernesEspectacularCMLL con nuestro Pago Por evento. 📺 https://t.co/qrRe27tE0U | Ahora puedes contratarlo una vez iniciado o disfrutarlo "On Demand" hasta 48 hrs después. pic.twitter.com/ISGoCYbjLS — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 22, 2023