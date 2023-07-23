wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Full Results 07.21.2023: Rocky Romero & Mascara Dorado 2.0 Progress To Finals Match, More

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
The CMLL Viernes Espectacular show was hosted by CMLL on July 21 in Distrito Federal, Mexico City, Mexico. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) as well as some highlights below.

* Angelito & Pequeño Magia defeated Minos & Full Metal

* Capitan Suicida, Valiente & Halcon Suriano Jr defeated Chacales (Okumura, Polvora & Coyote)

* Lluvia, Sanely & Jarochita defeated Catalina, Stephanie Vaquer & Reyna Isis

* Averno & Los Infernales (Euforia & Mephisto) defeated Guerreros Laguneros (Gran Guerrero, Ultimo Guerrero & Stuka Jr)

* Leyenda de Plata Eliminator Fight: Rocky Romero & Mascara Dorada 2.0 defeated Mistico, Metalik, Titan, Dragon Rojo Jr, Volador Jr & Templario

