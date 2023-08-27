CMLL Viernes Espectacular Full Results 08.25.2023: Mistico, Takehashi, Soberano Jr, More In Action

The CMLL Viernes Espectacular event was hosted by CMLL on August 25 from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and see some highlights below.

* Leon, Brillanté & Oro Jr defeated Raider, Doctor Karonte I & Doctor Karonte II

* Two of Three Falls Bout: Fuego, Valiente Jr & Robin defeated Disturbio, Apocalipsis & Cholo

* Two of Three Falls Bout: Fuerza Poblana (Fugaz, Esfinge & Star Black) defeated Zandokan Jr & Los Villanos (Villano III Jr & Hijo de Villano III)

* Match Relámpago: Valiente defeated Misterioso Jr

* Two of Three Falls Bout: Bárbaro Cavernario, Hechicero & Terrible defeated Averno & Los Infernales (Mephisto & Euforia)

* Soberano Jr & Los Ingobernables de Japón (Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) defeated Místico, Volador Jr & Máscara Dorada