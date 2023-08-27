wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Full Results 08.25.2023: Mistico, Takehashi, Soberano Jr, More In Action
The CMLL Viernes Espectacular event was hosted by CMLL on August 25 from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and see some highlights below.
* Leon, Brillanté & Oro Jr defeated Raider, Doctor Karonte I & Doctor Karonte II
* Two of Three Falls Bout: Fuego, Valiente Jr & Robin defeated Disturbio, Apocalipsis & Cholo
* Two of Three Falls Bout: Fuerza Poblana (Fugaz, Esfinge & Star Black) defeated Zandokan Jr & Los Villanos (Villano III Jr & Hijo de Villano III)
* Match Relámpago: Valiente defeated Misterioso Jr
* Two of Three Falls Bout: Bárbaro Cavernario, Hechicero & Terrible defeated Averno & Los Infernales (Mephisto & Euforia)
* Soberano Jr & Los Ingobernables de Japón (Hiromu Takahashi & Titan) defeated Místico, Volador Jr & Máscara Dorada
En el #ViernesEspectacularCMLL de Arena México, Místico tuvo una labor complicada al chocar con Hiromu Takahashi y Soberano Jr., quien lo fouleó para derrotarlo ilegalmente.
📸 https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/W5DNxwwslZ
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 26, 2023
📸 https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/U1wC3nuQEY
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 26, 2023
