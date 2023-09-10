wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Full Results 09.08.2023: 2/3 Falls NFL Mascots Headliner Match, More
The CMLL Viernes Espectacular event was hosted by CMLL on September 8 in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Kaligua & Pequeño Magia defeated Mercurio & Pierrothito
* Zeuxis & Jarochita defeated Lluvia & Stephanie Vaquer
* Copa Independencia Second Eliminator Bout: Rugido defeated Star Black, Dark Panther, Capitan Suicida, Hobre Bala Jr, Max Star, Zandokan Jr, Akuma, Hijo del Villano III, Coyote & Cxircus
* Match Relampago: Volador Jr defeated Barbaro Cavernario
* NFL & CMLL Themed 2/3 Falls Bout: Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Atlantis Jr (w/ Miles of the Denver Broncos, Rampage of the Los Angeles Rams & Rowdy of the Dallas Cowboys) defeated Titan, Templario & Guerrero Maya Jr (w/ Big Red of the Arizona Cardinals, Raider Rusher of the Las Vegas Raiders & KC Wolf of Kansas City Chiefs)
