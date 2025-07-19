wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 07.18.25: Leyenda de Plata Tournament Begins
CMLL presented the latest episode of Viernes Espectacular yesterday in Arena Mexico, featuring the first round of the Leyenda de Plata tournament. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Yuki Mashiro def. Hera.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Rey Bucanero & Blue Panther def. El Felino & Virus (2-0).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Guerreros Laguneros (Stuka Jr. & Último Guerrero) def. Infernales (Averno & Euforia) (2-1).
* CMLL National Light Heavyweight Championship Match: Esfinge (c) def. The Beast Mortos.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Místico, Atlantis Jr. & Bandido def. Galeón Fantasma (Zandokan Jr., Difunto & Barboza) (2-1).
* Leyenda de Plata – Seeding Battle Royal: Templario & Angel de Oro def. Neon, Max Star, Titan, Explosivo, Mascara Dorada & Capitan Suicida.
* Leyenda de Plata – First Round: Neon def. Max Star.
* Leyenda de Plata – First Round: Titan def. Explosivo.
* Leyenda de Plata – First Round: Mascara Dorada def. Capitan Suicida.
* Leyenda de Plata – First Round: Templario def. Angel de Oro.
* Leyenda de Plata – Semifinals: Neon def. Titan.
* Leyenda de Plata – Semifinals: Mascara Dorada def. Templario.
En un duelo semifinal sencillamente extraordinario, Místico, Bandido y Atlantis Jr., acompañados por Kemonito, se apoderaron del triunfo ante El Galeón Fantasma —Zandokan Jr., Difunto y Barboza— con Kemalito.#ViernesEspectacularCMLL #3aCaída
📺: https://t.co/e011rYk2XI pic.twitter.com/pphLJyOkIq
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 19, 2025
#LeyendaDePlataCMLL #ViernesEspectacularCMLL
📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/e011rYk2XI
📸 https://t.co/C43QPynYyU pic.twitter.com/kFbQ9Mpvmr
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 19, 2025
