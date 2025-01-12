wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results: Hechicero Beats Blue Panther
January 11, 2025 | Posted by
CMLL held their latest Viernes Espectacular last night at Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:
* 2/3 Falls Match: Crixus, Vegas & Cancerbero (w/ Mije) def. Capitán Suicida & Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro & Max Star) (2-1).
* Match Relámpago: Legendario def. El Audaz.
* 2/3 Falls Match: Neón, Esfinge & Volcano def. Kráneo & El Barco Fantasma (Difunto & Zandokan Jr.) (w/ Tengu) (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Las Infernales (Zeuxis & Dark Silueta) def. Las Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & La Jarochita (2-1).
* 2/3 Falls Match: Hechicero def. Blue Panther (2-1)
