CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results: Hechicero Beats Blue Panther

CMLL held their latest Viernes Espectacular last night at Arena Mexico In Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico. Here are results, via Fightful:

* 2/3 Falls Match: Crixus, Vegas & Cancerbero (w/ Mije) def. Capitán Suicida & Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro & Max Star) (2-1).

* Match Relámpago: Legendario def. El Audaz.

* 2/3 Falls Match: Neón, Esfinge & Volcano def. Kráneo & El Barco Fantasma (Difunto & Zandokan Jr.) (w/ Tengu) (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Las Infernales (Zeuxis & Dark Silueta) def. Las Chicas Indomables (Lluvia & La Jarochita (2-1).

* 2/3 Falls Match: Hechicero def. Blue Panther (2-1)