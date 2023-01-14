wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 1.13.23: Rocky Romero in Action
– CMLL returned for the Viernes Espectacular show last night at Arena Mexico. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Fugaz & Esfinge beat Rugido & Magia Blanca.
* Dulce Gardenia beat Virus.
* Dulces Atrapasueños (Rey Cometa & Espiritu Negro) & Guerrero Maya Jr picked up the victory over Espanto Jr, Akuma & Dark Magic.
* Hechicero beat Euforia
* Rocky Romero & Volador Jr def. Mistico & Averno.
* After the match, Rocky Romero challenged the NWA Welterweight Champion Volador Jr. to a match for the title to take place later on. Volador Jr. accepted Romero’s challenge, but only if it was a Hair vs. Hair match.