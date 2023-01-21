wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 1.20.23: Rocky Romero Wins NWA Title

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL Rocky Romero vs. Volador Jr. Image Credit: CMLL

– CMLL returned for its latest Viernes Espetacular show yesterday at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. You can see the video for the full event below. In the main event, Rocky Romero defeated Volador Jr. to win the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title. Below are some quick results from the card, per Fightful:

* Valiente Jr, Neon & Leono beat Nitro, Enfermero Jr & Apocalipsis.
* Reyna Isis, Tiffany & Metalica Princesa Sugehit, Lluvia & Jarochita.
* Los Infernales (Hechicero, Euforia & Mephisto) vs. Blue Panther, Valiente & Panterita del Ring.
* Barbaro Cavernario & Los Hermanos Chávez (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) beat Templario, Oraculo & Dragon Rojo Jr.
* NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship Match: Rocky Romero beat Volador Jr. (c) to win the title.

