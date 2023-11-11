– CMLL held its Viernes Espectacular show last night in Mexico City at the Arena Mexico. The event aired live on Boletia. Below are some results, via Fightful:

* Futuro, Neón & Robin beat. Crixus, Vegas & Raider.

* Shockercito, Último Dragoncito & Pequeño Magia beat Mercurio, Pierrothito & Pequeño Olímpico.

* Post-match, Último Dragoncito challenged Pierrothito to a match for the CMLL World Pequeño Estrellas Title. Pierrothito accepted the challenge.

* Los Panther (Blue Panther Jr, Hijo de Blue Panther & Dark Panther) beat Hijo de Stuka Jr & Los Villanos (Hijo de Villano III & Villano III Jr).

* Templario, Bárbaro Cavernario & Terrible beat Atlantis Jr, Titán & Esfinge.

* Los Infernales (Averno & Euforia) beat Gran Guerrero & Angel de Oro.

* After the match, Euforia issued a challenge to Gran Guerrero to a shot at the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship. Gran Guerrero accepted the challenge.

* In the main event, Soberano Jr beat Volador Jr.

