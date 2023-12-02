– CMLL returned with Viernes Espectacular last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. The event aired live on Boletia. Tessa Blanchard was in action, challenging Stephanie Vaquer for her CMLL World Women’s Title. Below are some results, via Fightful:

* Ultimo Dragoncito, Pequeño Magia & Pequeño Violencia beat Shockercito, Mercurio & Pierrothito (via Disqualification).

* Los Indestructibles (Cholo, Apocalipsis & Disturbio) beat Futuro, Neon & Halcon Suriano Jr.

Fuerza Tapatia (Esfinge, Fugaz & Star Black) defeated Depredadores (Magnus, Magia Blanca & Rugido).

* Titan, Flip Gordon & Valiente beat Los Infernales (Averno, Mephisto & Euforia).

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) beat Tessa Blanchard to retain the title.

* After the match, there was a video package for a mystery wrestler wearing a suit. The wrestler walked down Arena Mexico before tapping their watch to signal time (See below).

* Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr beat Los Barbaros (Barbaro Cabernario, Terrible & Dragon Rojo Jr).(w/ KeMalito & La Comandante).