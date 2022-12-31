wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 12.30.22: Los Ingobernables Defend Tag Titles
– CMLL returned for its Viernes Espectacular event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The event streamed live on Ticketmaster pay-per-view. Below are some quick results from the show, per Fightful.
* Angelito, Kaligua & Último Dragóncito beat Mercurio, Minos & Pierrothito.
* Jarochita, Vaquerita & Princesa Sugehit beat Dalys, Olympia & Reyna Isis.
* Esfinge, Fugaz & Star Black defeated El Coyote, Hijo del Villano III & Pólvora.
* Atlantis, Negro Casas & Soberano Jr. picked up the win over Yota & Los Infernales (Hechicero & Mephisto).
* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables (Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) beat Titan & Volador Jr. to retain the titles.
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | Soberano Jr. asume de maravilla su papel como capitán de bando y deja fuera con este lance a Hechicero. Junto a Atlantis y Negro Casas parte con la victoria. #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/R26DL7wvas
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 31, 2022
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | ¡La Fuerza Tapatía cierra un extraordinario 2022 con la victoria en sus manos! Esfinge, Fugaz y Star Black ponen punto final a la contienda. #3aCaída pic.twitter.com/SpwvqR3I8J
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 31, 2022
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | En el mes de Enero se coronaron ante estos mismos rivales, hoy, Ángel de Oro y Niebla Roja superan a Volador Jr. y Titán en una gran contienda. Hay firmes Campeones Mundiales de Parejas del CMLL.
La última función del 2022 ha llegado a su final. pic.twitter.com/oxhIJP6W1z
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 31, 2022
