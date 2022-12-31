– CMLL returned for its Viernes Espectacular event last night at Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. The event streamed live on Ticketmaster pay-per-view. Below are some quick results from the show, per Fightful.

* Angelito, Kaligua & Último Dragóncito beat Mercurio, Minos & Pierrothito.

* Jarochita, Vaquerita & Princesa Sugehit beat Dalys, Olympia & Reyna Isis.

* Esfinge, Fugaz & Star Black defeated El Coyote, Hijo del Villano III & Pólvora.

* Atlantis, Negro Casas & Soberano Jr. picked up the win over Yota & Los Infernales (Hechicero & Mephisto).

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables (Angel De Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) beat Titan & Volador Jr. to retain the titles.

