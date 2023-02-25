– CMLL returned with its Viernes Espectacular show last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Ola Negra (Akuma, Espanto Jr & Dark Magic) beat Valiente Jr, Hombre Bala Jr & Fuego.

* Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis & Reyna Isis defeated Princesa Sugehit, Lluvia & Jarochita.

* Relampago Match: Virus beat Blue Panther.

* 2023 Torneo de Escuelas – 1st Round Match: CDMX (Neon, Vegas, Futuro, Tonalli, Max Star & Principe) were victorious over Comarca Lagunera (Misterio Blanco, Hijo de Stuka Jr, Brillante Jr, Misterio Negro, Insolito & Gran Jefe).

* Gran Guerrero & Los Ingobernables (Niebla Roja & Angel de Oro) beat Averno & Los Infernales (Mephisto & Euforia).

Virus ha derrotado en el Match Relámpago de profesores a Blue Panther. La CDMX se apunta la primera lucha ante La Comarca Lagunera. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/rXjXGGhZbc — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 25, 2023

Tonalli supera a Brillante Jr. en el desenlace de esta primera eliminatoria del Torneo de Escuelas y la CDMX avanza a la Gran Final que se disputará la próxima semana. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/LOuE8BKNJX — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 25, 2023

Los Ingobernables y El Gran Guerrero se han olvidado momentáneamente de viejas rencillas del pasado y se han apoderado del triunfo en el encuentro estelar. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/dWmUofXv5T — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 25, 2023