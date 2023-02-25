wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 2.24.23: Gran Guerrero Teams With Los Ingobernables

February 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL 2-24-23 Image Credit: CMLL

– CMLL returned with its Viernes Espectacular show last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Ola Negra (Akuma, Espanto Jr & Dark Magic) beat Valiente Jr, Hombre Bala Jr & Fuego.
* Stephanie Vaquer, Zeuxis & Reyna Isis defeated Princesa Sugehit, Lluvia & Jarochita.
* Relampago Match: Virus beat Blue Panther.
* 2023 Torneo de Escuelas – 1st Round Match: CDMX (Neon, Vegas, Futuro, Tonalli, Max Star & Principe) were victorious over Comarca Lagunera (Misterio Blanco, Hijo de Stuka Jr, Brillante Jr, Misterio Negro, Insolito & Gran Jefe).
* Gran Guerrero & Los Ingobernables (Niebla Roja & Angel de Oro) beat Averno & Los Infernales (Mephisto & Euforia).

