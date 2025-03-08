– Lady Frost and Taya Valkyrie were in action at last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular show. They won a first-round eliminator tournament where the winners will be crowned the new CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championships. Also, in the main event, Zeuxis beat Persephone to retain the CMLL Women’s World Title. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Lightning Match: Valkyria defeated Lady Metal.

* 2025 Irma Gonzalez Cup Match: Dark Silhouette defeated Candela, Metalica, Amapola, La Jarochita, Reina Isis, Princesa Sugehit & La Catalina

* CMLL Women’s National Championship Match: India Sioux (w/ Hombre Bala Jr.) defeated Sanely (c) (w/ Mano Negra) to win the title.

* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Eliminator – Seeding Battle Royal Match: Johnnie Robbie & Skadi defeated Taya Valkyrie & Hera.

* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Eliminator – First Round Match: Taya Valkyrie & Lady Frost defeated The Brave Ones (Hera & Olympia).

* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Eliminator – First Round Match: Kira & Skadi defeated Johnnie Robbie & Viva Van.

* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Eliminator – Finals Match: Taya Valkyrie & Lady Frost defeated Kira & Skadi.

CMLL Women’s World Championship Match: Zeuxis (c) (w/ Dark Silueta) defeated Persephone (w/ White Magic).

Valkyria da inicio a la función 100% Femenil con una contundente victoria ante Lady Metal en #MatchRelámpago 📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/x7s7la7jI9|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/zwvBmgkzCc — Arena México (@Arena_MX) March 8, 2025

Dark Silueta se apodera del triunfo y de La Copa Irma González al vencer a La Jarochita. 📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/x7s7la7jI9|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/dYLjnHxib8 — Arena México (@Arena_MX) March 8, 2025

¡Nueva Campeona Nacional Femenil! India Sioux logra imponerse ante Sanely. 📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/x7s7la7jI9|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/OljBJq0Fkj — Arena México (@Arena_MX) March 8, 2025