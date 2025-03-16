wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 3.14.25: Women’s Tag Team Tournament, More

March 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CMLL Viernes Espectacular 3.14.25 Image Credit: CMLL

CMLL held their Viernes Espectacular show on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Arena Mexico show (per Fightful):

* Match Relámpago: Astral def. Robin.
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Yutani, Okumura & El Cobarde def. Valiente Jr. & Los Viajeros del Espacio (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: El Elemental & Los Bárbaros def. Los Infernales via DQ (2-1)
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Second Eliminator Seeding Battle Royal Match: Dark Silueta & Lluvia def. Zoe Lucas & Princesa Sugehit
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Second Eliminator First Round Match: Pretty Psycho vs. Amapola & Princesa Sugehit
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Eliminator Second Round Match: Las Chicas Indomables def. Las Infernales
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Second Eliminator Finals Match: Las Chicas Indomables def. Pretty Psycho
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Volador Jr., Rocky Romero & Flip Gordon def. Místico & Los Hermanos Chávez (2-0)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CMLL, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading