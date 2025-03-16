wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 3.14.25: Women’s Tag Team Tournament, More
CMLL held their Viernes Espectacular show on Friday night, and the full results are online. You can see the results below from the Arena Mexico show (per Fightful):
* Match Relámpago: Astral def. Robin.
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Yutani, Okumura & El Cobarde def. Valiente Jr. & Los Viajeros del Espacio (2-1)
* Two Of Three Falls Match: El Elemental & Los Bárbaros def. Los Infernales via DQ (2-1)
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Second Eliminator Seeding Battle Royal Match: Dark Silueta & Lluvia def. Zoe Lucas & Princesa Sugehit
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Second Eliminator First Round Match: Pretty Psycho vs. Amapola & Princesa Sugehit
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Eliminator Second Round Match: Las Chicas Indomables def. Las Infernales
* CMLL Women’s World Tag Team Championship Second Eliminator Finals Match: Las Chicas Indomables def. Pretty Psycho
* Two Of Three Falls Match: Volador Jr., Rocky Romero & Flip Gordon def. Místico & Los Hermanos Chávez (2-0)
Astral con una desnucadora supera a Robin en el #MatchRelámpago de esta noche.
📺 #ViernesEspectacularCMLL en vivo y en exclusiva para miembros “Campeón Mundial” y “Leyenda” del canal ⇒ https://t.co/sDuo6XQBwZ|| @CMLL_OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/dqy6lYtYoU
— Arena México (@Arena_MX) March 15, 2025