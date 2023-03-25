wrestling / News
CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 3.24.23: Trios & Welterweight Titles Defended
– CMLL Viernes Espectacular was held last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City and streamed live on Ticketmaster’s pay-per-view page. Below are some results, per Fightful:
* Hombre Bala Jr & Halcón Suriano Jr beat Inquisidor & Difunto.
* Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Virus, Cancerbero & Luciferno) beat Capitán Suicida, Flyer & Fuego.
* Mexican Welterweight Championship Match: Magia Blanca (c) beat Rey Cometa to retain the title.
* Titan, Soberano Jr & Atlantis Jr beat Yota Tsuji, Niebla Roja & Barbaro Cavernario.
* Match Relampago: Volador Jr beat Templario.
* World Trios Championship Match: Los Infernales (Mephisto, Euforia & Hechicero) beat Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Stuka Jr & CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Gran Guerrero).
#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | ¡El Conjuro del Hechicero y Los Infernales siguen reinando! El Alquimista del Ring logra retener el Campeonato Mundial de Trios del CMLL junto a Mephisto y Euforia en un duelo trepidante. pic.twitter.com/e7hPreQ7UE
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 25, 2023
Los Infernales (Euforia, Hechicero y Mephisto) lograron retener el Campeonato Mundial de Trios en una intensa batalla ante los peligrosos Guerreros Laguneros (Último Guerrero, Stuka Jr. y Gran Guerrero)
📸 https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/Xtz0WeiZk2
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 25, 2023
