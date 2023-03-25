wrestling / News

CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 3.24.23: Trios & Welterweight Titles Defended

March 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL Magica Blanca 3-24-23 Image Credit: CMLL

– CMLL Viernes Espectacular was held last night at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City and streamed live on Ticketmaster’s pay-per-view page. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Hombre Bala Jr & Halcón Suriano Jr beat Inquisidor & Difunto.
* Los Cancerberos del Infierno (Virus, Cancerbero & Luciferno) beat Capitán Suicida, Flyer & Fuego.
* Mexican Welterweight Championship Match: Magia Blanca (c) beat Rey Cometa to retain the title.
* Titan, Soberano Jr & Atlantis Jr beat Yota Tsuji, Niebla Roja & Barbaro Cavernario.
* Match Relampago: Volador Jr beat Templario.
* World Trios Championship Match: Los Infernales (Mephisto, Euforia & Hechicero) beat Guerreros Laguneros (Ultimo Guerrero, Stuka Jr & CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Gran Guerrero).

